Who Will Be House Of The Dragon's Littlefinger?

Back in the spring of 2011, HBO took a chance on a sprawling fantasy epic based on a series of books by author George R.R. Martin, and it ended up changing television forever. No, really, it did — "Game of Thrones" was an absolutely unprecedented success, even after a famously botched pilot that cost the network a cool $10 million, and ever since it ended in 2019, HBO, as well as plenty of other networks, have been trying to recapture this particular lightning in a bottle once again.

Despite how, well, unceremoniously the original series ended — to say fans hated it would be an understatement — "Game of Thrones" was still, ultimately, a win for HBO, and as a result, a lot rested on the success of its prequel and spin-off, "House of the Dragon." Already renewed for a second season and raking in tens of millions a viewer per week so far, "House of the Dragon" is doing its dang best to recapture the magic of the original series... to the point where some of its characters might remind audiences of those who came before them.

Longtime fans and casual viewers alike definitely remember Petyr Baelish, known informally as "Littlefinger" (played by Aidan Gillen), whose machinations and manipulations were constantly happening behind the scenes throughout most of "Game of Thrones." So, years later, is anyone set to take over Littlefinger's role as the puppet ma(e)ster of the Seven Kingdoms? Two episodes in, there are some serious candidates... but the clear winner thus far is Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).