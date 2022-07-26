Martin Scorsese Shares A Tearjerking Tribute To 'Irreplaceable Artist' Paul Sorvino

It's been a rough year for the countless fans of the 1990 classic "Goodfellas," as they have had to say goodbye to cast members Ray Liotta and Paul Sorvino. Liotta died in May at the age of 67, and Sorvino followed just three months later, passing away at age 83 in late July. While Liotta played "Goodfellas" lead Henry Hill, numerous supporting actors shined in Martin Scorsese's picture, including Sorvino.

The late actor portrayed mob boss Paul Cicero, an unforgettable performance that comes equipped with its own set of signature lines describing Sorvino's one-of-a-kind leader. "Paulie may have moved slow, but it was only because Paulie didn't have to move for anybody," Liotta's Hill says of his boss early on in the mobster pic. Unfortunately, Liotta and Sorvino are among the legends of the mafia cinematic canon who have left us in 2022, including "The Godfather" star James Caan and Tony Sirico, better known as Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri on "The Sopranos" and even had a small role in "Goodfellas" himself.

Plenty of loving remembrances poured out in the wake of Sorvino's passing, including a touching tribute from his daughter, actress Mira Sorvino. Now, Scorsese has joined the chorus of voices celebrating the artist's life, and he revealed what it was like working with Sorvino on their signature film.