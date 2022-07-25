The Devastating Death Of Paul Sorvino

Paul Sorvino, known largely for his acting performances as cops and crooks, has died at 83 years old. According to a report by the Associated Press, Sorvino's publicist Roger Neal confirmed that the actor died of natural causes on the morning of Monday, July 25.

Sorvino's wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, shared a brief public statement. "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," she said.

The role with which most people associate Sorvino is likely that of Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese's gangster epic "Goodfellas." In "Goodfellas," Paulie is the head of the crime family that also includes Robert de Niro's Jimmy Conway and Joe Pesci's Tommy DeVito. Whereas Paulie is a big-time crook, Sorvino also appears on "Law & Order" for two seasons as homicide detective Phil Cerreta, a character enforcing the law rather than flouting it.

Of course, these are just two of more than 170 acting roles spanning a 50-year acting career.