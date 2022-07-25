Mira Sorvino And Other Hollywood Stars Share Touching Tributes To Paul Sorvino

On July 25, 2022, the entertainment world endured a devastating loss when it came to light that actor Paul Sorvino had died of natural causes at the age of 83. In the wake of his passing, his wife Dee Dee wrote a heartfelt tribute that reads, "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage." Naturally, his numerous fans across the globe came together to mourn one of Hollywood's most iconic figures in short order.

Getting his start at the movies via "Where's Poppa?" back in 1970, Sorvino would embark on an impressive cinematic career. Arguably his most recognizable role came in 1990's "Goodfellas," where he played the imposing mobster Paulie Cicero, though he's known for such productions as "Dick Tracy" and "Romeo + Juliet." too. He also jumped to television consistently throughout his over five decades in the acting game. "Law & Order," "That's Life," and more added him to the cast list, and such projects were better for it.

After attaching his name to so many films and television shows, Paul Sorvino became beloved by his fans as well as his colleagues. Several of his fellow entertainers — including his daughter, Mira — have come together to bid him farewell and honor his memory.