The Devastating Death Of Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta, the actor best known for his role in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas," has died at the age of 67, as first reported by Deadline. Liotta reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where the actor was filming an upcoming thriller film, "Dangerous Waters." The details of his death, including the cause, are currently unknown.
Liotta has one daughter, Karsen, and was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. He was previously married to Michelle Grace from 1997 until their divorce in 2004. According to The Independent U.K., Liotta did not die on set, but rather in his sleep between calls, though no additional context has been reported. Variety became the first outlet to confirm this information with Liotta's publicist.
Liotta leaves a Hollywood legacy
Ray Liotta began acting in 1978 with his role as Joey Perrini on the soap opera "Another World," which he remained on for three years (via IMDb). Liotta then worked on various films and television shows before landing his breakout role in 1990's "Goodfellas," which he starred in alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. Other notable film roles for Liotta include 2001's "Hannibal," 2003's "Identity," 2012's "The Place Beyond the Pines," 2019's "Marriage Story" and — most recently — 2021's "The Many Saints of Newark." He also starred in the 2015 miniseries "Texas Rising," as well as the drama series "Shades of Blue," which ran from 2015 to 2018. Though never an awards darling, Liotta did earn a Golden Globe nomination for his role in 1986's "Something Wild."
Liotta also had quite a few upcoming projects, including the Apple+ series "Black Bird," which is slated to premiere in July of this year. The other now-posthumous projects include "El Tonto," "Cocaine Bear," "The Substance" and "April 29, 1992," as well as "Dangerous Waters."