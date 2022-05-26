The Devastating Death Of Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for his role in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas," has died at the age of 67, as first reported by Deadline. Liotta reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where the actor was filming an upcoming thriller film, "Dangerous Waters." The details of his death, including the cause, are currently unknown.

Liotta has one daughter, Karsen, and was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. He was previously married to Michelle Grace from 1997 until their divorce in 2004. According to The Independent U.K., Liotta did not die on set, but rather in his sleep between calls, though no additional context has been reported. Variety became the first outlet to confirm this information with Liotta's publicist.