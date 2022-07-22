Ryan Gosling Made A Bold Statement About Greta Gerwig's Barbie

The live-action "Barbie" is quickly shaping up to be one of the most fascinating movies of next year. That celebrated director Greta Gerwig had signed on to direct the project was enough to raise eyebrows. Gerwig's previous solo directorial efforts have been quiet, intimate affairs focusing on nuanced portrayals of female interiority, and they've also been independent, so to see her taking the director's chair for a franchise film based on a Mattel toy raised some questions. What, exactly, will the director of "Lady Bird" do with a movie about a bottle-blond fashionista living out a glitzy upper-class lifestyle?

To make matters more interesting, Margot Robbie was cast as the titular Barbie and attached herself as a producer for the film. From there, the "Barbie" casting announcements only got more impressive. Heartthrob Ryan Gosling will play Barbie's boyfriend, Ken. "SNL" alumna Kate McKinnon, Marvel leading man Simu Liu, and comedy legend Will Ferrell round out the supporting cast. It's an impressive lineup of talent that any director would consider themselves lucky to have, and with films like "Little Women," Gerwig has proven herself capable of drawing surprising new performances out of her actors.

But among the cast, few seem as enthusiastic as Ryan Gosling, who took to late-night television with a bold claim about Gerwig's "Barbie" world.