First Look At Ryan Gosling As Ken In Barbie Movie Is Uncanny

With Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated "Barbie" on the horizon, much has been made of the title character and the star portraying her, Margot Robbie. With her blonde locks and doll-like features, many believe that Robbie, who also serves as a producer on the film, was an obvious shoo-in for the role. Given that this is a Gerwig project, however — a director whose work contains more nuanced realism than, say, neon pink Mattel products — fans would be wise to leave any "Barbie" assumptions at the door.

In fact, Robbie has even noted this interesting dichotomy in interviews since Warner Bros. announced that she would take part in the project. During an interview with Vogue, Robbie said, "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't."

One early maneuver that's already thrown fans for a loop is the inclusion of multiple Barbies who are rumored to be played by Hari Nef and Issa Rae, among others. The same goes for Ken, who will be portrayed by a number of actors, including Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa (via Uproxx). The earliest star attached to play Ken, however, was Ryan Gosling (via Deadline). Now, Warner Bros. has released a first look image of Gosling as Barbie's plastic companion.