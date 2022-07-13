Barbie Movie Fans Will Be Intrigued By Ryan Gosling's Latest Cryptic Tease

Since its initial announcement, Warner Bros.' upcoming "Barbie" movie has been surrounded with plenty of hopeful anticipation. That makes sense, as this is the first major live-action film that centers on one of the most iconic dolls of all time. Barbie has been a mainstay on store shelves and children's rooms since the late 1950s, and the toy's popularity is still strong today. But the "Barbie" movie has a lot of mystery around it, and fans aren't quite sure what to expect. A lot of the intrigue is due to director-writer Greta Gerwig's attachment to the movie.

Gerwig's work, like the acclaimed dramedy "Lady Bird," is way more intimate than a major studio-backed film about one of the most popular toys in the world. So many assumptions about what "Barbie" will entail are probably way off at this point. And if anyone was hoping that Ryan Gosling, who'll play Ken in the film, would give us revealing answers, we're probably better off waiting for that trailer. What he does offer, though, is more teasing. While discussing his work on the action-thriller "The Gray Man," Gosling did talk briefly about the "Barbie" movie. And while we're still left scratching our heads on what to expect ultimately, his cryptic tease is still sure to intrigue fans.