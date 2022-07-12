Aramis Knight On His Friendship With Iman Vellani, The Ms. Marvel Series Finale, And Hollywood Greats - Exclusive Interview

Your characters have some romantic entanglements in the comics. Is that something you'd like to see explored in the show, or do you prefer a platonic relationship between Kamala and Red Dagger?

For now, it's platonic. They definitely have good banter [and] good chemistry in general as friends — a lot of that is born from Iman [Vellani] and I being such good friends, being on set, being silly, and having fun with one another. There is some chemistry there, but for now, they're just allies. They're work buddies at the moment. Kareem is definitely a very, very trusted ally of Kamala, and it's possible that the series goes in that direction. But for now, they're just work friends.

Is there anything that you brought from the comics into your portrayal, or did you want to keep a fresh lens?

I wanted to keep somewhat of a fresh lens because it's not a character like Spider-Man or Iron Man where there's almost 100 years of history now. These comics have been around since — when were the first Spider-Man comics, like the forties, fifties? — a long, long time ago. There's so much information to go through to create a character, but with Red Dagger, there [are] not very many Ms. Marvels. It's a practically new character, just in the last few years. It definitely felt like a clean slate. It felt like we had real creative freedom.

What are some of your favorite things about working with Iman, and do you have any interesting stories from set?

Oh, man, I've got a lot of interesting stories. Working with Iman is amazing. [We're] such good friends. I've been getting this question a lot, and what I've been saying is it doesn't even feel like we're on a TV show together, because all of us [became] such good friends. We're so close in age [and] became very close — not in a cliché way that's for a sound bite or anything; we're actually very good friends. Now that the show is out and realizing, "Oh, wow, this is how we all came together," it's crazy, because I don't see them as actors. I don't see Iman as Kamala, I see Iman as Iman.

Now that the show is out, it's a little bit strange because it's been our little secret for so long. But everyone on the show, we're all such good friends. Rish [Shah] and Matt [Lintz] and I, we rented a house together in Atlanta for re-shoots, so we were living together for a while. Laurel [Marsden] just moved here, and Iman is obviously my great friend — and Saagar [Shaikh]. We all became one big happy family.