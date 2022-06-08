Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, And Saagar Shaikh Talk Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, And The Marvels - Exclusive Interview

Mohan and Zenobia, you two have some of the funniest and most wholesome moments with Kamala because you're trying to understand and support her world, but the generational and cultural gap offers some pretty comedic scenes. What was it like working with your on-screen daughter in these funny moments? Did anyone ad-lib anything? Did the comedy come naturally, or did you have to work for it?

Shroff: [The] comedy came naturally. I've done a lot of improv. I've written a lot of characters, and — at least, personally, I can't speak for Mohan — I did not try to infuse it with that comedy. But every now and then, Saagar would throw out a line, and then we'd jump on that. Some of it was improv'ed a little bit, but I don't think that you can work so hard at comedy. Sometimes, you just do it, and it lands funny in your delivery or something. That's what happened.

Kapur: She's right, because there's a difference between [a] sense of humor and [comedic] timing. It doesn't have to be a funny line, but it's the way you say it. There are a lot of lines that Muneeba says [that] are not quintessentially funny, but the way the situation lends itself to [Zenobia] delivering that dialogue, it's hilarious, and she's done it so well. Working with Iman was a treat because she being [a] first-timer [is] natural. That whole thing was very organic, and ... the script — I always go back to that. The script gave us all the fodder that we needed. There was not too much effort put into it, aside from what came to us at the moment on the day.

Shroff: You're always only as good as the people you play with. Any actor who thinks that they are good on their own is delusional.

Kapur: That's true.

Shroff: You will learn that on the way. You're only as good as the people you play with. Whether it's your scene or it's their scene, it's all action-reaction, so we created together. Sometimes, he would throw in an aside, and we'd jump on that.