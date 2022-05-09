Ms. Marvel's Red Dagger Explained

Now that "Moon Knight" has descended from the sky following a blockbuster finale, the countdown has officially begun for the next Disney+ venture into the MCU, as "Ms. Marvel" is only a month away. Iman Vellani is set to take on the role of one of Marvel's youngest heroes, and while she might not be embiggening in a way that comics fans might have expected, she will undoubtedly be telling a hero's journey worthy of the MCU.

Of course, being an up-and-comer in this epic world of superheroes isn't easy, but thankfully, the latest teaser for the new show confirms she's going to have some backup, thanks to another ally from the Ms. Marvel comics. Briefly seen in teasers so far, the latest preview entitled "Not Alone" gives us our first good live-action look at Aramis Knight — which already sounds like a super-cool comic book name, right? — as the masked vigilante Red Dagger.

But who is this mysterious hero seen side-by-side with Kamala, and what can we learn from the ancient texts (aka Marvel Comics) to find out what part he'll play in the "Ms. Marvel" series?