The Yellowstone Season 5 Cast Just Got A Major Shakeup

Production on Season 5 of "Yellowstone" is currently underway, and Paramount has confirmed its official premiere date will be November 13. However, don't expect to see just your typical Dutton Ranch regulars and cast members this go-around. According to reports, the fifth season will be getting a major shakeup — with both old and new faces making appearances. Additionally, there will be two recurring actors from the show who will be turned into series regulars.

Excitement is high among fans on social media. "I can't wait to see all of them," wrote Twitter user @edwardistheman after Paramount broke the news. "Great additions!" tweeted @HWJ21847.

While the premise of "Yellowstone" Season 5 is still a little murky, fans have been able to piece together some of what to expect based on the recent casting moves and what happened at the end of Season 4. For starters, there's drama between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), not to mention the ongoing race for governor between Jamie and John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The new season will also need to address the death of Sheriff Donnie Haskell (Hugh Dillon), along with several other significant plot points. The actors involved in the shakeup are expected to play major roles in everything, and we discuss them below.