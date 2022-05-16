Yellowstone Season 5 Finally Saddles Up

The Season 4 finale of Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" may not have been as action-packed as the finale of Season 3 (which saw the Dutton family besieged by a group of hired assassins) but it certainly marked a distinct turning point for some of the series' most important characters. Most notably, the Season 4 finale saw Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) ruthlessly blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) into murdering his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton). Jamie does as he is bid, and Beth takes a series of incriminating photographs of him as he disposes of Garrett's body. With these photographs in hand, Beth tells her father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), that Jamie is completely under her control, and that he shouldn't pose any further threat to the Duttons in the future.

From what we've seen thus far in the series, however, it's more likely that the opposite will be true: the conflict between Jamie and the rest of the Duttons is far from over, whatever Beth might think. In any case, we'll have to wait until Season 5 is released to know what comes next for Jamie, Beth, and the rest of the Dutton family — though fortunately, it appears that we'll be getting those answers sooner than later, as production for "Yellowstone" Season 5 has finally begun.