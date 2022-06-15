Evil Dead: The Game's Bruce Campbell Teases Evil Dead Rise - Exclusive

The "Evil Dead" franchise has been one of the most enduring and revered horror sagas in cinema over the past four decades, after it kicked off with the first film in 1981. An expertly-crafted indie from director Sam Raimi, producer Rob Tapert, and actor Bruce Campbell, the movie's cult status led to the sequel "Evil Dead II" in 1987 and threequel "Army of Darkness" in 1992. Now, 41 years after the release of the first "Evil Dead" film, the franchise is making yet another comeback with the upcoming feature "Evil Dead Rise."

"Evil Dead Rise" actually marks the second "Evil Dead" reboot film following the original trilogy. Filmmaker Fede Alvarez co-wrote and directed a remake of the original "Evil Dead" in 2013, which was produced by Raimi, Campbell, and Tapert, and featured an entirely new cast led by Jane Levy. Luckily for fans, Campbell reprised his iconic antihero character, Ash Williams, in a post-credits stinger where he made a silhouetted appearance and uttered his famous quip, "Groovy!" before swiftly turning to the audience.

Campbell's brief appearance after the credits of the 2013 film proved to be a good omen for fans of the "Evil Dead" universe, as he returned to his chainsaw-wielding ways in the Starz series "Ash vs. Evil Dead" from 2015 to 2018. Hope for more Ash wasn't completely vanquished by the cancellation of the series after three seasons, though, as Campbell — along with his "Ash vs. Evil Dead" sidekicks, played by Dana DeLorenzo and Ray Santiago — have just returned to their Deadite-slaying ways to voice their characters in "Evil Dead: The Game."

Along with the release of the new video game, 2022 appears to be shaping up to be a great year for "Evil Dead" lovers, since Campbell, Raimi, and Tapert have re-teamed once again to produce the upcoming reboot "Evil Dead Rise."