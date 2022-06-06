Bruce Campbell Discusses Ash's Return In Evil Dead: The Game And MCU's Pizza Poppa - Exclusive Interview

If there's been one name synonymous with the words "horror" and "comedy" over the past four decades, it's Bruce Campbell. The wild ride began in 1981 for Campbell and his friends — writer-director Sam Raimi and producer Rob Tapert — with the release of "The Evil Dead," an innovative, small-budget wonder that redefined the horror genre with Ash Williams' (Campbell) first confrontation with the malevolent force that haunts a cabin in the woods. Ash's otherworldly dealings with the book responsible for it all, the Necronomicon, took a wickedly funny turn from there, first with the 1987 release of "Evil Dead II," then followed by the hilarious threequel "Army of Darkness" in 1992.

But Campbell, Raimi, and Tapert didn't quite close the Book of the Dead for good following the classic film trilogy. Further cementing his stake as the definitive antihero, Ash returned with a pair of sidekicks — Kelly Maxwell (Dana DeLorenzo) and Pablo Simon Bolivar (Ray Santiago) — for "Ash vs Evil Dead," a series that ran for three seasons on Starz from 2015 to 2018.

Realizing the potential for more blood-spattered adventures for Ash and company, Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive teamed with Campbell, Raimi, and Tapert to produce "Evil Dead: The Game." New in stores and online, the video game not only includes the return of Campbell, DeLorenzo, and Santiago to voice their "Ash vs. Evil Dead" characters, but it also features other characters and environments from the original "Evil Dead" film trilogy.

In an exclusive email interview with Looper, Campbell not only discussed "Evil Dead: The Game" and the potential for expanding it, but he also gave a preview of "Evil Dead Rise," which he is producing with Raimi and Tapert. In addition, Campbell, AKA "The King" (as in "Hail to the King, Baby"), talked a bit about the inanimate, unsung hero of the "Evil Dead" universe and chatted about his memorable turn in Raimi's horror-infused MCU smash "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."