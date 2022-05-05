Sam Raimi Discusses The Horror Inspiring Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness - Exclusive Interview

Just over 20 years to the day when director Sam Raimi's superhero classic "Spider-Man" hit theaters and catapulted the Marvel Comics superhero to a new level, the visionary filmmaker is back with his first movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Raimi joined "Batman" director Tim Burton as one of the godfathers of the superhero movie genre with the first big screen version of "Spider-Man" in 2002. "Spider-Man" was the first release in a blockbuster film trilogy that made Tobey Maguire a superstar playing the titular character and also employed a young associate producer named Kevin Feige. Twenty years later, Feige — who, as Marvel Studios' president, went on to become the chief architect of the MCU — has reunited with his mentor for "In the Multiverse of Madness," the hotly anticipated follow-up to the worldwide smash "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

In "No Way Home," Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — thanks to the uncertainty of Spider-Man-Peter Parker (Tom Holland) — opened portals from the Multiverse that allowed other versions of Spider-Man and his foes to enter their dimension. "In the Multiverse of Madness," however, largely takes place within the Multiverse, after Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong) happen upon America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a young teen with the ability to travel across the Multiverse but has no idea how she's able to do it. Deepening the mystery is how America's immense powers are being sought by an evil force who could potentially tear the Multiverse apart, a scenario made more complicated when Strange seeks the aid of his fellow Avenger, Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

"In the Multiverse of Madness" seems tailormade for Raimi's unique filmmaking sensibilities. The film allows Raimi the opportunity to return to the superhero genre for the first time since "Spider-Man 3" in 2007, and it gives him the chance to revisit the horror roots he established in 1981 with the first film in the classic "Evil Dead" trilogy. Raimi discusses his experiences making "In the Multiverse of Madness" with Looper in an exclusive interview.