Bruce Campbell Hints That More Of Evil Dead: The Game Is On The Way - Exclusive

While "Evil Dead: The Game" includes characters and environments from the "Ash vs Evil Dead" TV series, Bruce Campbell said that the game is not intended to be a substitute for a fourth season of the show, which ran on Starz for three seasons until 2018. While the hopes of fans for a Season 4 didn't come to pass, at least they're getting more adventures from Ash from the series (plus three other versions of Ash from the movies to play), as well as more of Kelly and Pablo.

"More of the series would have been cool, but this is the next best thing," Campbell told Looper of "Evil Dead: The Game." "Don't forget: The game is young. This thing will only evolve and grow."

Luckily for fans, Campbell said he will continue on with the character as "Evil Dead: The Game" rolls into expansion — which is great news, considering the venerable actor announced that he was retiring from playing Ash after "Ash vs Evil Dead" was canceled in 2018. That's because, as fans have discovered with "Evil Dead: The Game," Campbell providing the voice for Ash and the physical rigors he's endured playing Ash for the cameras are two completely different things.

"I'll voice Ash for as long as he's needed," Campbell said. "There are actually a lot of plans for expansion, so stay tuned!"

"Evil Dead: The Game" is available in stores and online from Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive.