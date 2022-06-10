Bryce Dallas Howard Discusses Jurassic World Dominion's Physical Challenges - Exclusive

Anyone who's seen "Jurassic World Dominion" can attest to the movie's significant number of wild action sequences. Of course, as two of the film's leads, Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) weren't spared the heavy lifting (and running) — all with a little help from their stunt doubles. It's no surprise that "Jurassic World Dominion" has so much excitement packed into a single movie.

The film marks the end of the "Jurassic World" trilogy, though, according to the film's director Colin Treverrow via our sister site Slashfilm, this isn't the hard end for the franchise. The trilogy's conclusion is more "bye for now" than "bye forever." But while fans eagerly wait for what's next in the "Jurassic" universe, they can enjoy watching all of the Easter eggs and jam-packed action in "Jurassic World Dominion."

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Howard (joined by Pratt) dished on her most epic action sequences in the film — and how much of it was courtesy of her stunt double Sarah Lochlan.