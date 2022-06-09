Bryce Dallas Howard And Chris Pratt On Jurassic World Dominion, OG Stars, And Filming Challenges - Exclusive Interview

I'd love to know what it was like having all the original cast back.

Chris Pratt: God. Surreal, epic.

Bryce Dallas Howard: Really fun. Wonderful. They're wonderful people.

Pratt: It's true. It was really cool, man. They were cemented in both of our brains as icons when we were children watching this movie. You're like young teenagers. She was 12 [and] I was 13 when the film came out — "Jurassic Park" in '93. To think 30 years later, we're wrapping up this franchise with them on screen, sharing the screen, it's epic.

Your characters are parents here. And so, tell me a little bit about their relationship now and where they are when we start.

Howard: It's the first time in the "Jurassic World" franchise when the question isn't between Owen and Claire, "Will they or won't they?" It's pretty clear that they're a couple. They're together. There's actually a hilarious line that Justice Smith [Franklin Webb] says where he's like, "Aren't you guys still a weird thing?" And we are. Now, we're parents.

Pratt: Hot mom and dad chemistry.

Howard: Weird mom and dad chemistry.

Pratt: That's what you pick up. Maybe don't kiss? [It] grosses our –

Howard: Our kids out, yeah.

Chris Pratt: ... our [onscreen] daughter out. Yeah. We are. It's nice because beautifully, that "Will they, won't they" sexual chemistry that many of these films have, is left to two real pros with Sam Neill and Laura Dern, and boy, talk about some red hot chemistry right there. Watching them on screen is amazing.

Our relationship is actually and wonderfully evolved in a way that it's not just about a guy getting a girl or whatever, as it was in the first movie. It's really turned into a relationship and a couple that [has] to put the needs of their youngster before themselves and who desperately care about the well being of one another. It's an equal team.