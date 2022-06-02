Jennifer Connelly On Why Now Is The Right Time For Top Gun: Maverick To Come Out - Exclusive

In case you were hiding out in a cave somewhere over Memorial Day, you probably read or heard that "Top Gun: Maverick," the highly-anticipated legacy sequel to the original, 36-year-old film "Top Gun," came out over the four-day holiday weekend and toppled box office records. The film not only yielded the biggest opening weekend of Tom Cruise's career, but its $160 million intake made it the biggest Memorial Day opening of all time.

The follow-up to the 1986 movie centers around the lives, loves, and trials of a group of pilots at the Navy's elite Fighter Weapons School and finds rogue airman Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (played by Cruise) still flying planes at high altitudes, high speeds, and with high risk, while evading promotion and retirement for more than three decades. Maverick returns to the school to train a new team of pilots — including the son of his late friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw — for a mission so dangerous that he is the only one truly qualified to fly it.

With the actors actually taking to the skies in F/A-18 fighter jets specially outfitted with IMAX-certified cameras, "Top Gun: Maverick" leaves the aerial sequences of its predecessor — and most other movies about flying — still on the runway. The Joseph Kosinski-directed film is so realistic and immersive that it demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

With the movie business still struggling to find its feet after being ravaged by COVID, and "Top Gun: Maverick" itself sitting on the shelf for literally years after filming was completed, star Jennifer Connelly — who plays Maverick's love interest, Penny Benjamin — thinks the world is ready at last for the film. "I feel like this is a celebratory movie," she told Looper in an exclusive interview.