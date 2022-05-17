The Intense Training That Fueled Jay Ellis' Need For Speed In Top Gun: Maverick

Jay Ellis' training for "Top Gun: Maverick" saw him step into an F-18 fighter jet to learn basic maneuvers while also sitting behind an experienced pilot for the more complex forms of aviation. According to Men's Health, the actor took 45 hours of flight training while shadowing an expert by the name of Wash Job. The training involved Ellis doing barrel rolls, which caused him to turn dizzy and keep his stomach in check. Furthermore, it was difficult for him to sit in the jet due to his size. "I'm six-foot-four, 215 pounds, played college basketball," Ellis told Men's Health. "[I was excited to] use my body and be physical in a way I haven't got to be with some of my other work."

Prior to each day of shooting, Ellis and his pilot practiced their scenes in a wooden model of the cockpit. This level of preparation was imperative as they had no communication with the crew below as soon as they were in the clouds. "You're telling the pilot, 'I need the sun at six o'clock.' You're also telling the pilot where to position the plane and what maneuvers we need to fly for the film," Ellis called. "There are scenes where many of my castmates and I are truly pulling seven g's in the back of an F-18, cameras rolling, and we're acting through it."