Spider-Man: No Way Home's Eye-Popping Box Office Haul Is Smashing Records
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. The excitement for the webslinger's third MCU entry, coupled with the swirling rumors suggesting that the Peter Parkers of both the Raimi-verse (Tobey Maguire) and the Amazing Spider-Man duology (Andrew Garfield) would be returning, drew the interest of millions — creating an excitement level rivaling that of "Avengers: Endgame." Before the film's release, trailers confirmed that villains faced by both elder Peters, including the fan-favorite Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) would make appearances, adding further to the intrigue and nostalgia.
Thankfully, this hype is something which "No Way Home" has managed to live up to, at least in the public eye: as made clear by both a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score and enthusiastic fan chatter online, "No Way Home" is seen by most viewers as being about as good as a "Spider-Man" movie can get, arguably on the level of prior fan-favorites like "Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Now, the film is spinning a web of box office success that will earn it an even more notable place in cinematic history.
Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed the $1 billion mark
For starters, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" definitely got off on the right foot. According to ComicBook.com, the movie made a combined $600 million in its opening weekend. This made it the third highest global opening of all time. It was also the biggest opening of any Sony film.
However, that was only the start of the movie's remarkable money-making chops. In the wake of that impressive opening weekend, "No Way Home" has not slowed down a bit. CNN reports that "No Way Home" managed to scrape in over $1 billion in the 12 days following its release, making it the first film since 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" to do so.
Of this $1 billion, $467.3 million came from domestic box offices, while an additional $587.1 million came through internationally. Now, if only Sony could slide some of that money in Peter Parker's direction, then maybe being Spider-Man wouldn't be such a pain.