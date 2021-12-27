Spider-Man: No Way Home's Eye-Popping Box Office Haul Is Smashing Records

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. The excitement for the webslinger's third MCU entry, coupled with the swirling rumors suggesting that the Peter Parkers of both the Raimi-verse (Tobey Maguire) and the Amazing Spider-Man duology (Andrew Garfield) would be returning, drew the interest of millions — creating an excitement level rivaling that of "Avengers: Endgame." Before the film's release, trailers confirmed that villains faced by both elder Peters, including the fan-favorite Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) would make appearances, adding further to the intrigue and nostalgia.

Thankfully, this hype is something which "No Way Home" has managed to live up to, at least in the public eye: as made clear by both a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score and enthusiastic fan chatter online, "No Way Home" is seen by most viewers as being about as good as a "Spider-Man" movie can get, arguably on the level of prior fan-favorites like "Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Now, the film is spinning a web of box office success that will earn it an even more notable place in cinematic history.