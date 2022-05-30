Top Gun: Maverick Just Smashed A Major Box Office Record

"Top Gun: Maverick" landed in theaters on Friday, May 27, and has already cruised to groundbreaking new heights — with it reportedly making a whopping $126 million domestically in its first weekend (via Forbes). On Memorial Day, May 30, the Tom Cruise tour-de-force officially made history at the box office and nabbed a major Hollywood milestone which, after the pandemic and all its reported setbacks, seemed impossible.

Initially announced in 2010 by Paramount Pictures, "Top Gun: Maverick" was a long-awaited project that became infamous for hitting production snags (via The Washington Post). First, there was the tragic death of legendary "Top Gun" director Tony Scott in 2012, which put the entire project on hold for years. Then, there were the reported pushbacks related to filming issues with some of the "Maverick" action scenes, causing the release date to move from July 2019 to June 2020 (via Variety).

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic led to even more scheduling conflicts and production issues. Needless to say, it's been a long time coming for Cruise and the "Top Gun: Maverick" gang. However, judging from the reviews and the notable milestone the movie just accomplished at the box office, all the waiting seems to have paid off. This is the record broken by "Top Gun: Maverick."