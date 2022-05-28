National Treasure Fans Will Love This Exciting Threequel Update

"National Treasure" is a franchise that only seemed to be growing when the second film, "National Treasure: Book of Secrets," was released in 2007. The newest adventure from Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) performed even better than the first movie did. The first installment was released in 2004 and earned over $347.5 million worldwide, while the sequel brought in a hefty $459 million (per Box Office Mojo). With totals like that, a third movie seemed inevitable. Audiences couldn't get enough of Cage stealing the Declaration of Independence and wandering around in secret Washington D.C. tunnels explaining history as only a character embodied by Cage can.

It's been years since any solid updates on a "National Treasure 3" and recent news hasn't given us much hope. While the movie arm of the franchise lays dormant, Disney+ is working on a new television series that will act as part of the franchise, but not include Cage's Ben Gates although Justin Bartha is returning as Ben's right-hand man Riley Poole). Cage himself has also insisted recently he's more interested in independent cinema and said a string of flops cast doubt on a third movie in the franchise (via GQ). Fans, however, finally have some exciting news about the potential for a new film, and it comes from one of Hollywood's biggest producers.