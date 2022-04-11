A Fan-Favorite National Treasure Character Is Officially Returning For The Disney+ Series

"National Treasure" hit the big screen way back in 2004, courtesy of director Jon Turteltaub. It starred Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, who comes from a lineage of treasure hunters and seeks to keep up the family business by unearthing supposedly hidden riches that were tucked away centuries ago by the United States' Founding Fathers. Of course, in doing so, he encounters obstacle after obstacle but eventually discovers the loot he'd dreamed of since he was a child. This plot didn't exactly dazzle critics, but on the other hand, most audiences loved it.

At the time of release and in the years since its premiere, a strong fanbase has stuck behind "National Treasure" and later its sequel, 2007's "National Treasure: Book of Secrets." Their love for it — coupled with Cage's unforgettable delivery of a line about stealing the Declaration of Independence — has ensured the franchise remains in the pop culture zeitgeist in some small form. As it turns out, Disney has taken note of this, hence why a third "National Treasure" movie, as well as a Disney+ offshoot series, are on their way down the production pipeline.

As the latter continues filming, an exciting update about it has come to light. A fan-favorite character from the first two "National Treasure" films, and the actor behind them, will make their return for the streaming show.