How Tom Cruise Really Feels About His Val Kilmer Reunion In Top Gun: Maverick

After its release was delayed two years due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are finally feeling the need for speed again with the release of "Top Gun: Maverick." The long-awaited sequel, naturally, finds Tom Cruise reprising his role as ace fighter pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, but he's not the only star from the 1986 original "Top Gun" to return for the sequel.

Venerable actor Val Kilmer, despite a harrowing battle with throat cancer in recent years, is back and reassuming his iconic role of Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in "Top Gun: Maverick." Maverick and Iceman, of course, were rivals for much of "Top Gun," but ultimately reconciled their differences in the midst of a deadly dogfight with the enemy in the final act of the film.

New in theaters, "Top Gun: Maverick" reveals that Maverick and Iceman's friendship endured in the decades since the events of "Top Gun," which is why Ice, now an admiral, calls on his old buddy and colleague to return to the Top Gun program to prepare its top 10 fighter pilots for a crucial mission. But while a reunion of Cruise and Kilmer in "Top Gun: Maverick" seemed like a no-brainer and an easy task for Cruise and his collaborators, getting Kilmer to reprise Iceman was tricky due to the actor's real-life health battles in recent years.