The Real Reason DC Films Considered Replacing Amber Heard On Aquaman 2

The ongoing court saga between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has seen each of their Hollywood careers come up time and time again, with Heard's role in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" being the latest to get thrust into the legal spotlight. Specifically, DC Films head Walter Hamada took the stand Tuesday, May 24, and revealed the reason why Warner Bros. considered replacing Heard in the Aquaman sequel after her lawyers claimed it was her abuse scandal with Depp that actually caused them to weigh her dismissal.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie," Heard testified on May 16 (via CBS News). "They didn't want to include me in the film."

According to Heard and her lawyers, Warner Bros. considered removing her from the "Aquaman" franchise as a result of her allegations against Depp (via The Hollywood Reporter). She claimed in court that she was unable to renegotiate a new contract since hers was set to end after the second movie. The defamation trial going on against Heard sees her ex-husband accusing her of damaging his career and reputation with an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, which didn't name Depp outright but did allegedly describe their relationship. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, and she has countersued for $100 million (via THR).

Heard's legal team says the abuse scandal has ultimately caused her relationship with Warner Bros. to sour, much like Depp's falling out with Disney and the "Pirates" franchise. After almost being axed, they claim Heard got her role in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" reduced. But DC Films is telling a completely different story.