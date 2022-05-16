Amber Heard's Testimony Addresses Those Shocking Aquaman 2 Role Rumors

Building off of 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," 2017's "Justice League" greatly expanded the scope of the DC Extended Universe and its roster of heroes. One such new addition was Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman (Jason Momoa), who introduced audiences to a brand new underwater corner of the franchise. Among the names that helped him accomplish this was Mera: the daughter of King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), played by Amber Heard in both the Joss Whedon and Zack Snyder cuts of "Justice League" as well as the 2018 hit "Aquaman."

Considering how long Aquaman had found himself on the receiving end of jokes and jests from DC fans, one could imagine that a solo movie centered on the character would flop. However, that wasn't nearly the case, with the James Wan-directed feature earning over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and performing decently with general audiences and critics. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for Warner Bros. to get the ball rolling on a sequel, which has since taken the title "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and the release date of March 17, 2023.

Naturally, the likes of Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson (King Orm), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta) have returned for the continuation, and Amber Heard is no exception. Although, it has recently come to light that previous rumors about the extent of her inclusion (via MovieWeb) aren't as far-fetched as once thought.