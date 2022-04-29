Here's Why Aquaman Is Suddenly At The Center Of Johnny Depp's Case Against Amber Heard

Speaking in an email from Dec. 11, 2018 — which was read in court by Johnny Depp's lawyers — the ACLU's director of artist engagement Jessica Weitz claimed that the release of Amber Heard's op-ed in the Washington Post was purposely timed to capitalize on the December 21, 2018, release of "Aquaman" (via Variety). The ACLU was said to have been involved in the writing and publication of the article.

"The goal is to get this out this week to capitalize on the tremendous campaign for 'Aquaman,'" Weitz wrote.

On Thursday, the ACLU's COO and general counsel Terence Dougherty spoke about Weitz's comments in a video deposition offered up by Depp's lawyers. He confirmed that Heard's mission was to take advantage of her appearance in "Aquaman" in an attempt to bring more attention to issues that the ACLU cares about, such as the Violence Against Women Act and sexual assault across college campuses, per Variety. "From the ACLU's perspective, Amber is about to receive an incredible amount of press and be in the public eye," Dougherty said. "So what better a time would it be than now to put out this op-ed so that it generates significant readership about our issues."

The defamation trial is expected to continue into next week, with Heard slated to take the stand at some point.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.