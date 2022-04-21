Johnny Depp Revealed A Sad Truth About Jack Sparrow During Defamation Case

The legacy of "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp has been put on full display this week during the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who is accused of tarnishing it with alleged claims of spousal abuse. With each new day of testimony, the public learns more and more about Depp's life in the limelight and behind the scenes, including sad truths about his career and future.

"When the allegations were made, were rapidly circling the globe, telling people I was a drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women — suddenly in my 50s — it's over," Depp recalled feeling, while on the stand Wednesday, April 20, 2022 (via Reuters). Describing what Heard's allegations had cost him in the long run, Depp said: "Nothing less than everything." This references the fact that the actor wound up losing his roles in both the "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchises as a result of the abuse scandal.

At one point during Wednesday's testimony, Depp was asked about some claims he made in the past in regard to Disney and whether he'd ever be willing to work with the media giant again in the future, should they want to ever kiss and make up — perhaps with a Jack Sparrow appearance in the next "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie. His answer left Captain Jack fans heartbroken.