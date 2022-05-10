Dave Bautista's Emotional Farewell To Drax Is Breaking Guardians Of The Galaxy Fans' Hearts

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been quite the ride so far, bringing us new characters like Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), while also continuing the stories of characters that fans already know and love, including Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

With the release of the "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer, fans are now gearing up to see what's been going on with The God of Thunder since the events of "Avengers: Endgame." We already know that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) decided to travel with the Guardians of the Galaxy as they search for the other version of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). We also now know that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has officially wrapped filming and is set to release on May 5, 2023.

The story of the Guardians of the Galaxy has given fans a lot thus far. Since its founding in 2014, the team has consisted of Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) (Chris Pratt), Gamora, Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Nebula (Karen Gillan). According to director James Gunn, the upcoming third entry in the series will be the last adventure in the Guardians' story. Aptly, many of the cast and crew are sharing emotional farewells, including one from Bautista that is breaking the hearts of fans around the world.