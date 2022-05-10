Dave Bautista's Emotional Farewell To Drax Is Breaking Guardians Of The Galaxy Fans' Hearts
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been quite the ride so far, bringing us new characters like Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), while also continuing the stories of characters that fans already know and love, including Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).
With the release of the "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer, fans are now gearing up to see what's been going on with The God of Thunder since the events of "Avengers: Endgame." We already know that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) decided to travel with the Guardians of the Galaxy as they search for the other version of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). We also now know that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has officially wrapped filming and is set to release on May 5, 2023.
The story of the Guardians of the Galaxy has given fans a lot thus far. Since its founding in 2014, the team has consisted of Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) (Chris Pratt), Gamora, Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Nebula (Karen Gillan). According to director James Gunn, the upcoming third entry in the series will be the last adventure in the Guardians' story. Aptly, many of the cast and crew are sharing emotional farewells, including one from Bautista that is breaking the hearts of fans around the world.
Dave Bautista can't find the words to describe his feelings about leaving Drax
In a recent post to Instagram, Dave Bautista shared a photo of himself, most of the main "Guardians" cast, and director James Gunn sitting on a couch together. Although the photo is mostly free of context, the six people photographed are laughing with apparent joy.
The caption for the post was particularly hard for fans to swallow. "Haven't found the words yet," Bautista wrote in a post that was accompanied by hashtags #GoodbyeDrax, #DreamChaser, and #DreamMachine. "It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life." Replies to the post included a plethora of heart emojis from @jamesgunn, @karengillan, and @pom.klementieff. Additionally, @zoesaldana shared two heart emojis and wrote, "You guys rock!!"
Comments from fans were similarly heartfelt, and many expressed appreciation for the actor's work in the franchise. "Grateful you got this part and so happy it opened so many doors for you to showcase your immense talent," @derek_langston wrote. "Love you, man."
Other comments seemed to indicate that some fans are holding out hope for more Drax in other MCU productions. @phronco wrote, "We need a Drax spin-off!" Similarly, @lioneljayt85 shared, "No more Drax? Man ... You better show up in the next big 'Avengers' movie! Even as a brief cameo."
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will mark Bautista's seventh appearance in the MCU, following his forthcoming appearances in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." In the years since he first took on the persona of Drax the Destroyer, Bautista has also appeared in everything from 2015's "Spectre" and 2017's "Blade Runner 2049" to 2021's "Army of the Dead" and 2021's "Dune."