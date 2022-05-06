James Gunn Celebrates A Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Milestone In The Most Perfect Way

Director James Gunn has spent a lot of time in the DC Universe lately, adding two solid entries to the DC Extended Universe. First came "The Suicide Squad" movie, which didn't make much money at the box office but performed incredibly well with critics, which paved the way for HBO Max's "Peacemaker." The John Cena-led series met rave reviews as well, proving just how well Gunn does in the superhero genre. Of course, we already knew that, thanks to the first two widely-adored "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies from Marvel Studios.

Gunn's first outing as the director behind everyone's favorite extraterrestrial team of misfits came in 2014 — a theatrical effort that helped launch the niche title characters into the mainstream. Three years later, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Groot (Vin Diesel) would return for their sequel, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," though for some time, many feared it wouldn't receive a James Gunn-led continuation. Thankfully, that isn't the case, and Gunn has returned to the Marvel fold.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is on the way, and it just hit an important production milestone. To celebrate, James Gunn took to social media to share something special.