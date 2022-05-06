James Gunn Celebrates A Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Milestone In The Most Perfect Way
Director James Gunn has spent a lot of time in the DC Universe lately, adding two solid entries to the DC Extended Universe. First came "The Suicide Squad" movie, which didn't make much money at the box office but performed incredibly well with critics, which paved the way for HBO Max's "Peacemaker." The John Cena-led series met rave reviews as well, proving just how well Gunn does in the superhero genre. Of course, we already knew that, thanks to the first two widely-adored "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies from Marvel Studios.
Gunn's first outing as the director behind everyone's favorite extraterrestrial team of misfits came in 2014 — a theatrical effort that helped launch the niche title characters into the mainstream. Three years later, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Groot (Vin Diesel) would return for their sequel, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," though for some time, many feared it wouldn't receive a James Gunn-led continuation. Thankfully, that isn't the case, and Gunn has returned to the Marvel fold.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is on the way, and it just hit an important production milestone. To celebrate, James Gunn took to social media to share something special.
Gunn shared a photo with the cast to commemorate the end of the Guardians trilogy
On May 6, 2022, James Gunn hopped on Twitter to share that filming of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is over, and so the end of the trilogy is nearly upon us. "I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I'm a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade," the director wrote, including a photo of himself, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, and Dave Bautista having a laugh. Both Gillan and Zoe Saldana made Instagram posts of their own to commemorate the completion of their time on set.
Speaking of Saldana, many wondered about her absence from the photo that Gunn posted, so he made a second tweet to clarify. The post, which included a picture of her along with Gunn's wife and "Peacemaker" star Jennifer Holland read, "And yes Zoe was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!" Some interpreted this to mean that Holland will appear in the next "Guardians" installment, but Gunn explained in yet another follow-up tweet that he referred to a different actor when he made that comment.
At the time of this writing, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" aims to premiere on May 5, 2023, but our next piece of "Guardians" media will arrive much sooner. "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" hits Disney+ in December of 2022, giving fans of the team something to enjoy in the meantime.