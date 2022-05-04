Karen Gillan Is Breaking Fans' Hearts With Her Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Wrap Message

As we near the middle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, fans have plenty to be excited about. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is nearly here, and "Moon Knight" just released its final episode on Disney+. Of course, "Thor: Love and Thunder" is up next on the slate, with the official trailer now out. The movie is notably set to feature Jane Foster's Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) along with The Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is currently spending time with The Guardians after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," so it will be interesting to see how much of a part they play in this Thor-centered movie. However, it's likely that "Thor: Love and Thunder" will set up The Guardians for their next adventure in the recently wrapped "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

For some time now, fans have watched Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) become like a family — and one that has grown in number. The group gained Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Gamora's sister, Nebula (Karen Gillan), after "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Unfortunately, they lost the version of Gamora that they know and love in "Avengers: Infinity War," but seem to be seeking out the other one post "Avengers: Endgame."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has been said by director James Gunn to be the last adventure for the group (via Deadline), leading some of the cast, like Karen Gillan, to leave a heartbreaking message of gratitude.