The Netflix Change We've All Been Dreading Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

It's the end of an era at Netflix. The streaming giant has been on shaky ground lately, weathering controversy and plummeting profits as it hemorrhages subscribers. In response, the company has been forced to chart a decidedly different course, plunging into new and uneasy waters. Once considered the king of streaming, Netflix now finds itself one of many such services in an industry it pioneered. From Disney+ to HBO Max, the competition has finally caught up.

The cracks truly began to show in late April, when Netflix announced that it had lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 and predicted the loss of another 2 million in Q2 (via Variety). That same week, it came to light that the streamer was downsizing its animation division, firing executives and canceling shows, including the anticipated adaptation of Jeff Smith's comic "Bone" (via The Wrap). The company has also signaled that it plans to go after password sharing, the ubiquitous practice of sharing Netflix login information with friends or family members, by raising the cost of a subscription for those who share their passwords (via CNBC).

In a bid to regain the upper hand, it now seems like a major change is coming to Netflix, one that the company has until now resisted: advertisements. According to a leaked internal memo from the company, they're coming sooner than you think.