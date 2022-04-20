Netflix Is About To Make Some Big Changes To Its Subscriptions

In the last decade, Netflix has gone from strength to strength — starting out as a rental service, then transforming into a streaming giant, before fleshing out to becoming a massive studio in its own right. There's no surprise that it's the go-to service for audiences worldwide when it has so much varied content to offer — and it's also proven to be a genuine powerhouse when it comes to awards season. Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" — which arrived on Netflix in December 2021 — even nabbed a Best Picture nomination at the 2022 Oscars, only losing out to Sian Heder's "CODA."

Netflix has clearly become a place for a variety of filmmakers and franchises, whether the streamer is bringing the world of "The Witcher" to life in a series led by Henry Cavill, throwing back to eighties sci-fi and horror in "Stranger Things," digging into Regency-era romance in "Bridgerton," or even tapping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with shows like "Daredevil," "Luke Cage," and "Jessica Jones" (though the Marvel shows have since migrated to Disney+). This is all to say that Netflix is an entertainment powerhouse, and it knows it.

However, recent news has revealed that there are some big changes coming to subscriptions in the future that will change the way many audiences use the platform.