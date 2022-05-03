Fans Will Love The Latest Look At The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Netflix has released the first look at one of its most anticipated new seasons of television, Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy." The new episodes are dropping on the streaming platform in June, nearly two years after the previous season ended with a shocking cliffhanger.

At the end of Season 2, the Hargreeves children return from saving the past, only to discover a new future where their adoptive father chose different children to train. These new students are collectively known as the Sparrow Academy, a slight twist on the titular name of the X-Men-like crew. Undoubtedly, the Sparrow Academy will be a major part of Season 3 as the more confident and aggressive superhero group faces off against the original Umbrella Academy members.

Netflix has drip-fed hints about the new season to fans for a while now, from cryptic tweets to vague descriptions of Season 3 (via Esquire). In March, the new season was finally given a release date in late June (via IndieWire). Now, with a new set of images, Netflix has given us a thrilling first look at "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3.