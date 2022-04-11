Stranger Things Season 4 Will Finally Give Fans What They've Been Waiting For
The smash-hit series "Stranger Things" came to Netflix in 2016 and quickly became one of the most-watched series on the platform (via Netflix). Between the epic soundtrack, 1980s aesthetic, and defense of the tabletop game "Dungeons & Dragons," there's a lot to love about "Stranger Things." We haven't even gotten to the part about the monsters yet. The show's unique storyline follows a group of teenagers and preteens as they uncover the world of "the Upside Down" and pull back the curtains on some intense government programs and experiments.
The series comes out of the minds of Matt and Ross Duffer, commonly referred to as the Duffer brothers, whose inspiration for "Stranger Things" was gathered from a multitude of sources, one of them famously being the CIA experiment the Montauk Project (via Digital Spy).
Season 3 of "Stranger Things" came out on July 4, 2019, which many people gladly binged as quickly as possible, not realizing then that the wait for Season 4 would be a long one. Unfortunately, like the production of so many other shows, its filming process was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of this, the wait for more 1980s creature feature-style TV has been lengthier than intended. However, we now have a release date and more details almost daily, and there's even more good news coming our way for "Stranger Things" Season 4.
More Stranger Things than ever before is coming our way
The last season of "Stranger Things" left millions on a major cliff-hanger, and fans have been waiting around three whole years to find out what happens. However, the lore behind the series is a unique and wild ride that viewers have been following for years now, and as the show goes on, the expansion of just what is happening to the people of Hawkins is unfolding.
The Duffer brothers were recently interviewed by Deadline, and regarding the lore behind "Stranger Things," Ross said, "Each season we're just sort of peeling back the layers of that onion, so to speak. But this season, we really wanted to really get into it and [revealing] some of those answers." This is great news for fans of the show because more story means more "Stranger Things," and that's exactly what we're getting.
"I don't think we have an episode clocking in under an hour," Matt added. "This season, they're very long, so I think it's almost double the length of any season," elaborating that Season 4 "does have this sort of epic quality to it. It's a different feel, for sure."
Hearing that more details and longer episodes are coming is music to the ears of so many die-hard "Stranger Things" fans.