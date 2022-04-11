Stranger Things Season 4 Will Finally Give Fans What They've Been Waiting For

The smash-hit series "Stranger Things" came to Netflix in 2016 and quickly became one of the most-watched series on the platform (via Netflix). Between the epic soundtrack, 1980s aesthetic, and defense of the tabletop game "Dungeons & Dragons," there's a lot to love about "Stranger Things." We haven't even gotten to the part about the monsters yet. The show's unique storyline follows a group of teenagers and preteens as they uncover the world of "the Upside Down" and pull back the curtains on some intense government programs and experiments.

The series comes out of the minds of Matt and Ross Duffer, commonly referred to as the Duffer brothers, whose inspiration for "Stranger Things" was gathered from a multitude of sources, one of them famously being the CIA experiment the Montauk Project (via Digital Spy).

Season 3 of "Stranger Things" came out on July 4, 2019, which many people gladly binged as quickly as possible, not realizing then that the wait for Season 4 would be a long one. Unfortunately, like the production of so many other shows, its filming process was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of this, the wait for more 1980s creature feature-style TV has been lengthier than intended. However, we now have a release date and more details almost daily, and there's even more good news coming our way for "Stranger Things" Season 4.