The Big 6666 Question Yellowstone Fans Have About Jimmy

Thanks to relatability, empathy, and frequent procurement of much-needed comic relief, it didn't take fans of "Yellowstone" long (via Reddit) to grow attached to the series' reluctant ranch hand and would-be rodeo star Jimmy (Jefferson White). After the Season 3 finale left fans wondering whether or not Jimmy would survive his attempt to get back in the proverbial and literal the saddle, many were relieved by both his reemergence in Season 4 and the popular (though yet to be confirmed) rumor that he'd appear in the upcoming spin-off, "6666."

The notion that Jimmy will play a major role in the spin-off is fueled, in part, by his Season 4 storyline. After Jimmy defies John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in an effort to prove himself to his future ex-girlfriend Mia (Eden Brolin), the Dutton patriarch sends the well-meaning but green employee to a ranch in Texas called The Four Sixes (aka 6666). John is convinced that the notorious ranch will succeed in turning Jimmy into a real cowboy, and based on the latter's brief return to the Dutton ranch following his time exile, it appears as though his theory was correct. When Jimmy reappears in the Yellowstone's bunkhouse, he has shed his remaining insecurities and immaturities and developed into a self-determined, self-assured adult capable of making difficult decisions — including the decision to leave the ranch and return to Texas.

It's a story of immense growth — a rarity for the series — but for a few fans on the series' subreddit, it all happened a bit too fast.