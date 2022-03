Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

This Is How Much Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Is Actually Worth

In the space of just a few short years, Taylor Sheridan has transformed himself from struggling B-list actor to one of Hollywood's most prolific, and in-demand creators. That stunning transition, of course, began when Sheridan famously walked away from a steady gig on "Sons of Anarchy" to begin his career as a writer. His first screenplay laid the foundation for Denis Villeneuve's surprise 2015 hit "Sicario." The second script — for 2016's "Hell or High Water" — earned Sheridan an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, with the actor-turned-writer adding "director" to his resume with his follow-up project, 2017's "Wind River."

A year later, Sheridan hit pay-dirt and then some on the small screen when he brought the neo-Western ranching drama "Yellowstone" to Paramount Network. Now four seasons into its run, "Yellowstone" has become a ratings hit beyond likely even Sheridan's expectations. The series' blockbuster success has made a legit power player of Sheridan in certain Hollywood circles. It has, naturally, also helped make a wealthy man of the multi-hyphenate filmmaker.

With all that success in mind, here's how much "Yellowstone" boss Taylor Sheridan is actually worth.