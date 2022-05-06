Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham Discusses The Possibility Of A Major Change For Walker In Season 5

Well before he popped up as ex-con and Dutton defector Walker in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," Ryan Bingham's star was on the rise. In 2010, the real-life cowboy and up-and-coming country music star took home an Oscar for best original song for "The Weary Kind," from 2009's critically-acclaimed "Crazy Heart." Eight years later, he earned himself a whole new set of fans with his performance in the Paramount Network phenomenon.

The anti-hero with a mysterious past became a reluctant player in Season 1, and after Luke Grimes' Kayce was unable to "disappear" the character, he returned (or, was dragged back kicking and screaming) to the Dutton ranch in Season 3, Episode 9. In an attempt to move its central storyline away from the Duttons for reasons we can't yet know, Season 4 spent a great deal of time following the melodramatic tensions of the bunkhouse, and Walker's (again, reluctant) rivalry with Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) became an integral part of the season's focus.

This didn't stop fans on the "Yellowstone" subreddit from engaging in some serious speculation about whether or not the Texan would return to "Yellowstone" Season 5, or if he'll end up somewhere else in the "Yellowstone" universe. In an interview with Pop Culture, Bingham addressed the speculation but stopped shy of revealing all that Sheridan has in store for his character.