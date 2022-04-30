A Very Busy James Gunn Gives Fans Some Exciting Guardians Of The Galaxy Franchise Updates

James Gunn is a busy man. Most in his position might justifiably be kicking their feet up and basking in the positive reception to last year's "The Suicide Squad" and its HBO Max spin-off "Peacemaker," which is officially renewed for Season 2. But Gunn hasn't slowed down despite this incredible output. After putting those projects together, he decided to make the rest of the world feel even lazier by getting right back to his MCU franchise "Guardians of the Galaxy." The first two films helped catapult him from cult filmmaker to a go-to creative for studios looking to experiment a little (or a lot) on exciting IP.

Fans are eagerly awaiting not one but two "Guardians of the Galaxy" projects from Gunn: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," set for release on May 5, 2023, and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," a loving wink to George Lucas' infamous "Star Wars Holiday Special" set for release this Christmas on Disney+. (There's also the "I Am Groot" animated Disney+ series, but Gunn is merely a producer on that one.) This busy bee has thrown some red meat to fans this weekend by providing an update on both projects. Based on the update, it would not be much of a stretch to say that on top of being a busy man, Gunn is quite possibly a very tired man, too.