A Very Busy James Gunn Gives Fans Some Exciting Guardians Of The Galaxy Franchise Updates
James Gunn is a busy man. Most in his position might justifiably be kicking their feet up and basking in the positive reception to last year's "The Suicide Squad" and its HBO Max spin-off "Peacemaker," which is officially renewed for Season 2. But Gunn hasn't slowed down despite this incredible output. After putting those projects together, he decided to make the rest of the world feel even lazier by getting right back to his MCU franchise "Guardians of the Galaxy." The first two films helped catapult him from cult filmmaker to a go-to creative for studios looking to experiment a little (or a lot) on exciting IP.
Fans are eagerly awaiting not one but two "Guardians of the Galaxy" projects from Gunn: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," set for release on May 5, 2023, and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," a loving wink to George Lucas' infamous "Star Wars Holiday Special" set for release this Christmas on Disney+. (There's also the "I Am Groot" animated Disney+ series, but Gunn is merely a producer on that one.) This busy bee has thrown some red meat to fans this weekend by providing an update on both projects. Based on the update, it would not be much of a stretch to say that on top of being a busy man, Gunn is quite possibly a very tired man, too.
One Guardians of the Galaxy project is done filming, and another isn't far behind
In response to a follower asking, if there will be another "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie on Saturday, director-writer James Gunn gave some solid updates. He responded on Twitter, writing, "We finished shooting the Holiday Special this week (out this Christmas). We finish shooting Vol 3 in about a week (out in May [2023])."
Along with those updates, Gunn also responded with a GIF of Michael Cera's "Arrested Development" character, George Michael Bluth, collapsing from exhaustion — no doubt a bit of a glimpse into just how much the director is actually doing at once. In a separate tweet, he also gave more detail on the "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," which remains a bit of a mystery Marvel project for fans. Gunn confirmed the special is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. The story, he said, occurs between "Thor: Love and Thunder," set for release on July 8, and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
This should come as exciting news for fans as "Thor: Love and Thunder" already includes the Guardians of the Galaxy, with multiple characters, including Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, appearing in the film's first trailer. It may end up that "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is more important to the MCU universe than its comical origins would suggest.