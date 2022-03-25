James Gunn Makes A Bold Claim About The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

More than four decades ago, George Lucas greenlit one of the biggest flops of his career with "The Star Wars Holiday Special." Designed as a variety show around the concept of Wookies celebrating a holiday called Life Day, the special is what would happen if you ate spoiled food while watching "Star Wars" and then had a fever dream about it. Though he was gone from the production by the time it began filming, Lucas famously wanted every copy of "The Star Wars Holiday Special" destroyed, saying he'd do it himself if he had "the time and a sledgehammer" (via Newsweek).

Yet one of the most influential working directors today, James Gunn, has been forthright about his love of "The Star Wars Holiday Special," and in December 2020, it was announced that he'd be doing a seasonal special of his own. "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is set to drop on Disney+ during the 2022 yuletide season, and when it was announced, Gunn tweeted, "Yes, I unironically loved the Star Wars Holiday Special as a kid."

Gunn has been busy lately, directing not only "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" but also the third movie in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, as well as the DC film "The Suicide Squad" and its spin-off HBO Max show, "Peacemaker." Even so, it seems his enthusiasm for the "Guardians" holiday special continues to grow. In a new interview, he made his boldest claim yet about the project.