Mike Flanagan's House Of Usher Has Found The Perfect Replacement For Frank Langella
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has found major success in recent years with his "The Haunting" anthology series, which adapted novels by Shirley Jackson and Henry James as compelling horror tales for Netflix. His next project for the streaming giant, "The Fall of the House of Usher," is an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's famous short story by the same title, along with other works by the author. The show has been deep in production for some time now.
But the production hit a major snafu in mid-April when lead actor Frank Langella, who had been hired for the role of the show's titular patriarch Roderick Usher, was fired after an investigation concluded that the Oscar-nominated performer had engaged in sexual misconduct. According to the reported results of the investigation, the actor reportedly verbally harassed and made unwanted physical contact with a female co-star while on set (via Deadline). Although Langella had already shot a large number of scenes, the production decided to recast and reshoot all of his material. While the production no doubt wishes to distance itself from Langella, it's quite common for actors to have their parts reshot after being fired.
Now, in an announcement surprisingly close on the heels of that firing, "The Fall of the House of Usher" has found its replacement for Langella.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Bruce Greenwood will replace Langella in The Fall Of the House Of Usher
Weeks after Frank Langella was fired from the Netflix limited series "The Fall Of the House Of Usher," production has found a replacement in Bruce Greenwood (via The Hollywood Reporter). A veteran of the screen, Greenwood has an impressive list of acting credits ranging from the 2019 "The Shining" prequel "Doctor Sleep" to a long-running role in the acclaimed AMC series "Mad Men" (via IMDB). He will replace Langella in the role of Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the titular House of Usher.
Greenwood will join a stunning lineup of talent on the Edgar Allan Poe adaptation, including Flanagan-mainstay Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Madeline Usher, Willa Fitzgerald, Samantha Sloyan, and Henry Thomas. Notably, the project will also star "Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill, whose currently unnamed character Flanagan has described as "surprisingly at home in the shadows." (Unfortunately for fans of "What We Do in the Shadows," that does not mean Hamill will reprise his role as Jim the Vampire from that show.)
Unlike Flanagan's previous Netflix limited series, "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "The Fall of the House of Usher" will not be a ghost story. Flanagan assured potential viewers that this series will be more adrenaline-pumping than his other shows, comparing "The Fall of the House of Usher" to "rock and roll."