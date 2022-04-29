Mike Flanagan's House Of Usher Has Found The Perfect Replacement For Frank Langella

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has found major success in recent years with his "The Haunting" anthology series, which adapted novels by Shirley Jackson and Henry James as compelling horror tales for Netflix. His next project for the streaming giant, "The Fall of the House of Usher," is an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's famous short story by the same title, along with other works by the author. The show has been deep in production for some time now.

But the production hit a major snafu in mid-April when lead actor Frank Langella, who had been hired for the role of the show's titular patriarch Roderick Usher, was fired after an investigation concluded that the Oscar-nominated performer had engaged in sexual misconduct. According to the reported results of the investigation, the actor reportedly verbally harassed and made unwanted physical contact with a female co-star while on set (via Deadline). Although Langella had already shot a large number of scenes, the production decided to recast and reshoot all of his material. While the production no doubt wishes to distance itself from Langella, it's quite common for actors to have their parts reshot after being fired.

Now, in an announcement surprisingly close on the heels of that firing, "The Fall of the House of Usher" has found its replacement for Langella.

