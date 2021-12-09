Netflix's Fall Of The House Of Usher Just Snagged A Legendary Star Wars Actor

In a Twitter thread, Mike Flanagan revealed that Mark Hamill — aka Luke Skywalker, aka The Joker, aka Jim the Vampire from "What We Do in the Shadows" — will be among the cast of "The Fall of the House of Usher." He joins Frank Langella as Roderick Usher, Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher, Carl Lumbly as Poe's iconic detective C. Auguste Dupin, and Flanagan's frequent collaborator Carla Gugino in an unannounced role.

Hamill's role has also not been specified yet. Flanagan gave us some hints, though. He tweeted that Hamill's character would be "a character surprisingly at home in the shadows." We also know that "The Fall of the House of Usher" is adapting many of Poe's greatest hits. The inclusion of Dupin from Poe's detective stories like "The Murders in the Rue Morgue" even lets us know that the show won't limit itself to Poe's horror output.

Hamill could play any number of figures from Poe's catalog. He is an experienced voice-over artist, so it's even possible that he could be voicing the Raven. But that's just the tip of the Poe-berg. Hamill could play the unnamed mourner of Annabel Lee, the unfortunate soul who gets boarded up in the wall in "The Cask of Amontillado," that guy who hears the beating of that hideous heart, or even the pendulum itself. It's a mystery fit for C. Auguste Dupin.