We Finally Know Why Mike Flanagan's The Fall Of The House Of Usher Isn't A "Haunting" Season

In an interview with The Wrap, Mike Flanagan said that the main reason he didn't include the latest project in the "Haunting" series is that neither this story nor Poe's writings in general deal with ghosts, unlike the two "Haunting" adaptations. "So for it to be a 'Haunting,' it says that it's about ghosts, right? And Poe wasn't really about ghosts," Flanagan said. "And 'The Fall of the House of Usher,' specifically, is not about ghosts. So the biggest thing is that there just isn't really a haunting."

Flanagan also went on to add that the adaptation would be totally different from either of the two "Haunting" seasons, making it a poor fit even if he had attempted it. "It's very much its own thing tonally, thematically. It's something we've actually never done before. And so it felt like we would be limiting it, in an unfortunate way, if we tried to shove it into that 'Haunting' shoebox. It very much is its own crazy, over-the-top, insane, beautiful, macabre, just wicked thing that is so different."

Flanagan added that "I think when people see it, it'll become clear, very fast that it's like, 'Oh, this is NOT the 'Haunting.' 'The Haunting' is like this sad, sweeping violin ballad and this is like rock and roll. This thing is adrenaline. So I think people will be able to see the difference pretty fast."