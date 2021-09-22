Mike Flanagan Opens Up About The Process Of Writing Midnight Mass

Horror is, by its nature, an elevated format designed to take hold of our anxieties and stretch them to their greatest extremes, so that we can see them in all their terror — and all their glory. Horror is how some of us face our fears, and begin to understand how we might conquer them.

Horror as catharsis has long been the format of storyteller Mike Flanagan, whose popularity blossomed with the release of his 2018 Netflix reimagining of Shirley Jackson's "The Haunting of Hill House." That series wasn't about literal ghosts so much as a family coming to terms with a history of mental illness: Essentially, how does the Crain family let go of Nell (Victoria Pedretti) after her suicide when they haven't been able to face the trauma that got all of them to that point? However, "The Haunting of Hill House" was neither Flanagan's first foray into emotional horror, nor would it be his least. While filming the 2013 film "Oculus" (which also deals with the trauma of mental illness across familial generations) Flanagan wrote his first pass for a story titled "Midnight Mass."

At the time, "Midnight Mass" was meant to be a very, very long film, but it was a story that wasn't ready to be told. Different networks passed on the project, but Flanagan continued working on it, and the term "Midnight Mass" appeared in different Flanagan films.

Now, Flanagan himself has spoken up about the process, saying how — in retrospect — it's clear that it wasn't just that networks weren't ready to tell "Midnight Mass." Mike Flanagan wasn't ready to tell it yet, either.