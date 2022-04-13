Why Frank Langella Has Been Fired From Mike Flanagan's Next Netflix Project
Mike Flanagan has been in the filmmaking game for some time now, rising to fame in the early 2010s with the horror flick "Absentia." In the years that followed, he'd continue to build a name for himself in the entertainment world with such projects as "Hush," "Ouija: Origin of Evil," and adaptations of author Stephen King's novels "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep." In recent years, he has grown especially close with Netflix as the mind behind the likes of "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass," and that partnership shows no sign of ending anytime soon.
Flanagan's next collaboration with the streamer will arrive in the form of "The Fall of the House of Usher." As noted by The Hollywood Reporter in December of 2021, the eight-episode series will look to a handful of Edgar Allen Poe's written works as inspiration, bringing a stacked cast along for the ride. Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly, and Mary McDonnell, among a host of others, aim to star in the production at varying capacities. Plans were also in place for Frank Langella of "Diary of a Mad Housewife" and "Kidding" fame to feature prominently on the title, but that seems to have changed.
As of April 13, 2022, Langella has been fired from Mike Flanagan and Netflix's "Fall of the House of Usher." Here's why.
An investigation into Langella's on-set misconduct led to his removal from The Fall of the House of Usher
On April 12, TMZ revealed that Frank Langella was under investigation for sexual harassment on the set of "The Fall of the House of Usher." The report alleged that the actor made inappropriate comments toward and unwanted physical contact with a female co-star that led to this inquiry, which Deadline confirmed the following day. The investigation has since concluded, and upon determining that his conduct was inexcusable, those involved made the decision to remove Langella from the series, effective immediately.
As of this writing, "The Fall of the House of Usher" is in the midst of principal photography, and until a new actor is selected to play Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the Usher family and the show's lead, filming will continue on the scenes that don't include the character. Langella's representatives and those from Netflix have yet to comment on the situation. Surely more details will arise in the coming weeks regarding Langella's replacement and the production of "The Fall of the House of Usher."
"The Fall of the House of Usher" currently lacks a release date, and it's unknown as of yet if Langella's firing will influence its eventual premiere on Netflix.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).