Why Frank Langella Has Been Fired From Mike Flanagan's Next Netflix Project

Mike Flanagan has been in the filmmaking game for some time now, rising to fame in the early 2010s with the horror flick "Absentia." In the years that followed, he'd continue to build a name for himself in the entertainment world with such projects as "Hush," "Ouija: Origin of Evil," and adaptations of author Stephen King's novels "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep." In recent years, he has grown especially close with Netflix as the mind behind the likes of "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass," and that partnership shows no sign of ending anytime soon.

Flanagan's next collaboration with the streamer will arrive in the form of "The Fall of the House of Usher." As noted by The Hollywood Reporter in December of 2021, the eight-episode series will look to a handful of Edgar Allen Poe's written works as inspiration, bringing a stacked cast along for the ride. Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly, and Mary McDonnell, among a host of others, aim to star in the production at varying capacities. Plans were also in place for Frank Langella of "Diary of a Mad Housewife" and "Kidding" fame to feature prominently on the title, but that seems to have changed.

As of April 13, 2022, Langella has been fired from Mike Flanagan and Netflix's "Fall of the House of Usher." Here's why.