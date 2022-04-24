The Surprising Oscar Winners Considered To Play The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent's Nicolas Cage If He Had Passed

Tom Gormican's "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" takes an absurdly meta look at the long and storied career of the legendary Nicolas Cage. In the film, a fictionalized version of Cage finds himself hired to attend the birthday of an obsessive superfan played by "The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal. However, as the actor embarks on the "easy money" job, he soon finds himself enlisted by the CIA to conduct surveillance on the mysterious fan. The film debuted in theaters on April 22 and has earned rave reviews from critics thus far.

Of course, it would only make sense that a movie so fundamentally focused on Cage's legacy as an actor would star Cage himself. However, as in nearly all Hollywood productions, actually convincing the star to do the film was far from a surefire thing. Indeed, even Cage has admitted that he was initially quite hesitant to take on the role, apparently turning it down a number of times before eventually relenting (via Jimmy Kimmel Live!). Luckily, Cage agreed to make "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" after receiving a letter from Gormican.

Interestingly enough, there were plans for the film that did not include Cage. In the event that Cage firmly turned down the offer, producers developed a number of alternate castings that could have proven quite interesting. In fact, according to one of the writers of the film, some major Oscar winners were even considered for the role before Cage confirmed his involvement in the project.