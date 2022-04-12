The Unanimous Critical Response To The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Is Truly Stunning
Every so often, a film comes along that defines a generation. It changes the game, asking every other filmmaker out there to up their acumen and strive to accomplish something better. It throws down the gauntlet, letting every other film in its path know that there's a new reigning champion in town and that all should tremble in fear of its name. It would appear we have a movie that has done precisely that, and its name is "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."
The film, which sees Nicolas Cage star as Nick Cage, a fictionalized version of himself who gets caught up in a madcap adventure, isn't even out in theaters yet, but it's already earning incredible word of mouth praise. In a feat that few films have managed before, the movie currently stands at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 28 reviews submitted so far. Granted, anything could happen in the days and weeks that follow, and there will undoubtedly be someone out there who doesn't appreciate Nick Cage at his utter Cage-iest, but it's a good sign that this meta fare will be exceptional.
In case you're still not convinced that "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" needs to be on your watchlist, here are some of the specifics critics have said in regards to what's bound to be one of the best films of 2022.
Critics can't say enough good things about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
In the movie, Nick Cage receives an offer that seems too good to be true. For $1 million, he merely has to attend a birthday party for his biggest fan, a man named Javi (Pedro Pascal). However, things take a turn for the weird when the CIA recruits him to get dirt on Javi, a notorious arms dealer. It's the kind of plot that one would imagine Cage would feel right at home in, reminiscent of some of his '90s action flicks, like "Con Air" and "Face/Off." Of course, the twist is that Cage plays himself, and as his agent, played by Neil Patrick Harris, says in the trailer, "It's the easiest gig ever; you play yourself."
Regardless of how truly easy it was for Cage to play himself, it worked on critics, who have lined up to sing the film's praises. Luke Y. Thompson of A.V. Club had this to say of the film, "Director Tom Gormican and co-writer and executive producer Kevin Etten deliver the ultimate Cage experience, with the possible exception of 'Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans,' which may never be topped." Meanwhile, Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting discussed how "Massive Talent" is arguably the most fun audiences can have at a theater this year, writing, "It's a raucous journey that'll leave you with a grin plastered on your face. Cage playing a version of himself makes for a unique meta-comedy featuring no shortage of poignant moments and riotous gags that'll deepen your appreciation for his work."
Apparently, it's the perfect movie for a true Nic Cage completist, featuring references to some of his most meme-able work in the likes of "The Wicker Man" and "Mandy." You just have to see it to believe it.
Could The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent join Rotten Tomatoes' 100% Club?
It's a rare and impressive feat for any film to debut with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's even more impressive when the movie can hold that rating and join the ever-elusive 100% club on the site. It's rare but not impossible, as many films have done so in the past. Many of them are older classics, such as 1957's "12 Angry Men." However, you'll find plenty of more recent offerings that have also retained their 100% status, such as "The Terminator" and "Toy Story." Even films as current as 2020's "His House" retained a perfect score despite numerous critics weighing in.
It certainly seems like "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" could be the next entry into such a legacy. It's a proven hit with critics, so undoubtedly, general audiences will also find plenty to enjoy about the meta picture. People love Nicolas Cage, after all, so the opportunity to see him ham it up on-screen playing an outrageous version of himself will likely garner plenty more positive reviews.
Still, all it takes is one negative review to bring a 100% to a 99%. A rating of 99% would still put it within the ranks of such films as "All About Eve" and "Casablanca," which is certainly nothing to turn one's nose up at, either.