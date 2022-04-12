The Unanimous Critical Response To The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Is Truly Stunning

Every so often, a film comes along that defines a generation. It changes the game, asking every other filmmaker out there to up their acumen and strive to accomplish something better. It throws down the gauntlet, letting every other film in its path know that there's a new reigning champion in town and that all should tremble in fear of its name. It would appear we have a movie that has done precisely that, and its name is "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

The film, which sees Nicolas Cage star as Nick Cage, a fictionalized version of himself who gets caught up in a madcap adventure, isn't even out in theaters yet, but it's already earning incredible word of mouth praise. In a feat that few films have managed before, the movie currently stands at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 28 reviews submitted so far. Granted, anything could happen in the days and weeks that follow, and there will undoubtedly be someone out there who doesn't appreciate Nick Cage at his utter Cage-iest, but it's a good sign that this meta fare will be exceptional.

In case you're still not convinced that "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" needs to be on your watchlist, here are some of the specifics critics have said in regards to what's bound to be one of the best films of 2022.