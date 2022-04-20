Johnny Depp Confirms What We Suspected About His Role In Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

While being cross-examined by an attorney for Amber Heard, Johnny Depp was asked about a 2018 report claiming his time as Jack Sparrow was done. Depp said he wasn't aware, but that such news would not shock him, then confirming fans' suspicions about why Disney dropped him after five movies.

"Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe," he alleged, (per Variety), adding "The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point."

The fact that Heard's op-ed did not mention Depp by name did not keep his career safe from consequences, the actor said at his trial. Depp noted, however, that his Jack Sparrow character was still used by Disney at attractions and on merchandise despite him being dropped from the films.

"They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find," he said, adding later that he would love to return to the franchise. His last appearance as Sparrow was in 2017's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

Disney wasn't the only company to cut ties with Depp. He was also dropped from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. The actor revealed in an Instagram post in 2020 that he had been asked to resign by Warner Bros. He was then replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the recently-released "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.