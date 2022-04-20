Johnny Depp Confirms What We Suspected About His Role In Pirates Of The Caribbean 6
Lots of details about Johnny Depp's career and its recent troubles have come out of his testimony in the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife and fellow actor Amber Heard. One of the latest revelations is the alleged reason behind Depp's departure from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise before its sixth installment. The character of Jack Sparrow catapulted Depp to a different level of stardom, so it was a tad surprising when reports suggested Disney was looking for new ways to move the franchise forward without lead man Depp.
Depp and Heard have been locked in bitter legal battles for years now, with Heard alleging in a 2018 op-ed that Depp was physically abusive, though she never named him specifically. Depp has denied the allegations and has been attempting to clear his name ever since, now suing her for $50 million over the accusation. He has also alleged physical abuse in the rocky relationship as well. Before the op-ed, Heard had filed for a restraining order against Depp in 2016 (per USA Today).
Not long ago, Depp was a regular face at the box office, but regardless of the veracity of Heard's claims, they have undeniably affected his career greatly. Depp specifically revealed why he lost out on a potential "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" recently while giving testimony at the trial.
Depp claims Disney wanted to 'cut ties to be safe'
While being cross-examined by an attorney for Amber Heard, Johnny Depp was asked about a 2018 report claiming his time as Jack Sparrow was done. Depp said he wasn't aware, but that such news would not shock him, then confirming fans' suspicions about why Disney dropped him after five movies.
"Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe," he alleged, (per Variety), adding "The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point."
The fact that Heard's op-ed did not mention Depp by name did not keep his career safe from consequences, the actor said at his trial. Depp noted, however, that his Jack Sparrow character was still used by Disney at attractions and on merchandise despite him being dropped from the films.
"They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find," he said, adding later that he would love to return to the franchise. His last appearance as Sparrow was in 2017's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."
Disney wasn't the only company to cut ties with Depp. He was also dropped from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. The actor revealed in an Instagram post in 2020 that he had been asked to resign by Warner Bros. He was then replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the recently-released "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.